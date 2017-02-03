Share |

Cardboard Chaos - Spearfish

Feb 3, 2017 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

The Matthews Opera House & Arts Center, through the work of ArtCentral, will host Cardboard Chaos, an interactive creative makerspace for all ages, in the Matthews’ Art Gallery.

Cardboard Chaos is an interactive creative FREE place where children and adults can delve into their imaginations to construct artwork, invent toys, and build play areas out of cardboard. Everything is provided. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Opening day is Feb. 3, 3-5 pm. Then 10 am-5 pm, Tuesdays-Saturdays, Feb. 4-25 in The Matthews art gallery.


Location:   The Matthews Art Gallery
Map:   612 N. Main Street, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-642-7973
Email:   marketing@matthewsopera.com
Website:   http://www.matthewsopera.com/cardboard-chaos/

All Dates:
Feb 3, 2017 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

What if the box is more exciting than what was inside?

The Matthews Art Gallery
The Matthews Art Gallery 57783 612 N. Main Street, Spearfish, SD 57783

Search All Events By Day

February (2017)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS