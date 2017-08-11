Share |

Castlewood Days - Castlewood

Aug 11, 2017 - Aug 13, 2017

Pancake feed, 5K run/walk, tractor show, kids’ pedal tractor pull, bean bag tournament, car show, parade, softball tournament, rummage sales, street dance, all class reunion, glow volleyball, performance by Crash Course and eighties rock band and kids’ games.

Street dance 9-1

All class reunion 4-8

 


Map:   Castlewood, SD 57223
Phone:   605-881-2557
Website:   http://www.castlewoodcity.com/government/castlewood-days/

All Dates:
