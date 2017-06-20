Share |

Charity of Choice Golf Tournament - Sioux Falls

Jun 20, 2017 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

GOLF TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
- Registration & Lunch: 11:00AM
- Shotgun Start: 12:00PM
- Dinner, Awards & Raffle Prize Drawings: 5:00PM

GOLF TOURNAMENT PLAYER FEES
- Team of Four Golfers: $500
- Hole Sponsor with Registration of a Full Team: $250

For further details or to purchase tickets, please visit http://charityofchoicegolf.com.

Fee: $500 per team of four


Location:   Prairie Green Golf Course
Map:   600 East 69th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Phone:   507-360-4462
Website:   http://charityofchoicegolf.com

Golf tournament.

