Chemistry Workshop - Deadwood
May 19, 2018 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Join us at the Days of ‘76 Museum to see chemical reactions in action. Students will have a blast as they discover chemistry through hands-on activities and craft projects including making their own bouncy balls and observing the chemical reaction that creates Elephant Toothpaste. Light refreshments provided. For students in grades K-6. $6 for members and $11 for non-members. Reservations required. Please call Amanda Brown, Education Director, at 605-578- 1657 for reservations.
|Location:
|Days of 76 Museum
|Map:
|18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-578-1657
All Dates:
