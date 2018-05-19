Chemistry Workshop - Deadwood

May 19, 2018 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Join us at the Days of ‘76 Museum to see chemical reactions in action. Students will have a blast as they discover chemistry through hands-on activities and craft projects including making their own bouncy balls and observing the chemical reaction that creates Elephant Toothpaste. Light refreshments provided. For students in grades K-6. $6 for members and $11 for non-members. Reservations required. Please call Amanda Brown, Education Director, at 605-578- 1657 for reservations.



