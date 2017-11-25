Share |

Christmas at the Depot with James Valley Model Railroad - Aberdeen

Dec 16, 2017 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

There will be seven model railroads operating in a Christmas setting. Thomas the train will be running on a Lionel layout. See long "ho" scale trains up to 100 cars operating on the "ho" layout. An American Flyer Train will be running around a Christmas tree in a Christmas town setting.


Location:   Old Milwaukee Railroad Depot
Map:   North Main Street Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-226-2139
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/JVMRRA

All Dates:
Nov 25, 2017 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Dec 2, 2017 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Dec 9, 2017 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Dec 16, 2017 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Dec 23, 2017 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

