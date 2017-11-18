Christmas Tree Lane & Holiday Wreaths - Aberdeen
Nov 18, 2017 - Dec 23, 2017
Displays of trees and wreaths decorated with the theme, “Holiday Traditions.”
|Location:
|Dacotah Prairie Museum
|Map:
|21 S Main St, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|605-626-7117
|Website:
|http://brown.sd.us/dacotah-prairie-museum/home
All Dates:
Nov 18, 2017 - Dec 23, 2017
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.