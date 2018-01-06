Christmas with the Animals - Sioux Falls
Jan 6, 2018 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Just like humans, animals like presents and treats to add some excitement to their daily lives. During Christmas with the Animals, Zoo-goers will watch the animals unwrap presents filled with fruits and vegetables, munch on garlands made of Cheerios, and nibble on the Christmas trees. Gifts are delivered to the animals throughout the afternoon, with gift openings every half hour.
Cost: Event is free with Zoo admission.
|Location:
|Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History
|Map:
|805 S Kiwanis Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-7003
|Email:
|info@gpzoo.org
|Website:
|http://www.greatzoo.org
All Dates:
