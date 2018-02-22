Claire Donaldson New Play Festival - Sioux Falls
Feb 23, 2018 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Augustana Performing and Visual Arts will host the Claire Donaldson New Play Festival at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, through Saturday, Feb. 24, in the Edith Mortenson Center Theatre.
Claire Donaldson was a 2000 Augustana graduate passionate about the art of playwriting. The festival was founded in her honor.
Fee: $10.00 or Free for K-12 Students and those with an Augustana ID
|Location:
|Augustana University (Edith Mortenson Theatre in the Augustana Commons building)
|Map:
|Augustana University, Sioux Falls, SD 57197
|Phone:
|605-274-5320
|Email:
|tickets@augie.edu
|Website:
|http://www.augie.edu/events/theatre-claire-donaldson-new-play-festival
All Dates:
Feb 22, 2018 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Feb 23, 2018 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Feb 24, 2018 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
