Claire Donaldson New Play Festival - Sioux Falls

Feb 24, 2018 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Augustana Performing and Visual Arts will host the Claire Donaldson New Play Festival at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, through Saturday, Feb. 24, in the Edith Mortenson Center Theatre.



Claire Donaldson was a 2000 Augustana graduate passionate about the art of playwriting. The festival was founded in her honor.

Fee: $10.00 or Free for K-12 Students and those with an Augustana ID