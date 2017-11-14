CONCERT: Nano Stern - Spearfish

Nov 14, 2017 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Nano Sterns’ path as an artist follows richly crafted song lines laid by his family and his Chilean musical ancestry and unites those with a sound utterly fresh and relevant. Nano has found something within that has positioned him as the voice of a generation.



Cost is $25 adults, $10 youth & BHSU students.