Share |

CONCERT: Nano Stern - Spearfish

Nov 14, 2017 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Nano Sterns’ path as an artist follows richly crafted song lines laid by his family and his Chilean musical ancestry and unites those with a sound utterly fresh and relevant. Nano has found something within that has positioned him as the voice of a generation.

Cost is $25 adults, $10 youth & BHSU students.


Location:   The Matthews' theater
Map:   612 N. Main Street, Spearfish, South Dakota 57783
Phone:   605-642-7973
Email:   marketing@matthewsopera.com
Website:   http://www.matthewsopera.com/nano-stern-2/

All Dates:
Nov 14, 2017 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm Tickets will be available at The Matthews&rsquo; art gallery during business hours, Tuesday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., or by phone at 605-642-7973. Buy tickets online anytime at www.matthewsopera.com.

Chilean musician called “the voice of a generation” performs at The Matthews

The Matthews' theater
The Matthews' theater 57783 612 N. Main Street, Spearfish, South Dakota 57783

Search All Events By Day

November (2017)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS