Cookin' with Gus (Play) - Pierre
May 3, 2018 - May 5, 2018
“Cookin’ With Gus” brings together four unlikely characters in a stew of hijinks and hilarity.
|Location:
|Grand Opera House
|Map:
|109 S Pierre St, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|605-224-7826
All Dates:
Apr 27, 2018 - Apr 29, 2018 7:30 PM & 2 PM
May 3, 2018 - May 5, 2018 7:30 PM & 2 PM
Pierre Players performance.
