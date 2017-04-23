Share |

Cowboy Music and Poetry Series: Rhonda Sedgwick Stearns and special guest, Kim Harrington - Spearfish

Apr 23, 2017 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Rhonda Sedgwick Stearns and special guest, Kim Harrington, perform original and classic cowboy poetry and cowboy music. This event is sponsored by Perkins Family Restaurant of Spearfish and Hosted by Gordy Pratt.

Admission: Adults - $10, kids 6 and under - Free. It is a family friendly show.

Limited seating available, please call or email to reserve your tickets.
Ph: 605.642.9378, info@westernheritagecenter.com, www.westernheritagecenter.com, https://www.facebook.com/HPWHC/

Location:   High Plains Western Heritage Center in the Bruce Miller Theater
Map:   825 Heritage Drive, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-642-9378
Email:   info@westernheritagecenter.com
Website:   http://www.westernheritagecenter.com

All Dates:
Apr 23, 2017 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm End time approximate

