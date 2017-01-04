Dakota Farm Show - Vermillion
Jan 4, 2017 - Jan 6, 2017
Exhibitors promote agricultural products and services.
|Location:
|DakotaDome
|Map:
|1101 N Dakota St, Vermillion, SD 57069
|Phone:
|(800) 873-1411
|Website:
|http://dakotafarmshow.com/
All Dates:
Jan 4, 2017 - Jan 6, 2017 Wed-Thurs 9am – 5pm; Fri 9am – 4pm
