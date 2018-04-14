Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association Gun Show - Rapid City
Apr 14, 2018 - Apr 15, 2018
Admission is $5.00.
|Location:
|Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
|Map:
|444 N. Mt. Rushmore Road, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-270-0764
All Dates:
Apr 14, 2018 - Apr 15, 2018 Saturday open from 9 a.m. till 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. till 3 p.m.
Gun show.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.