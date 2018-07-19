Share |

Danish Days - Viborg

Jul 19, 2018 - Jul 22, 2018

Aebleskiver breakfast, barrel races, tractor pull, golf tournament, parade, kids’ activities, street dance and fireworks.


Location:   Viborg
Map:   Viborg, SD 57070
Phone:   605-326-5103
Email:   paulch@iw.net
Website:   http://www.danishdays.com

All Dates:
Jul 19, 2018 - Jul 22, 2018

Aebleskiver breakfast, barrel races, tractor pull, golf tournament, parade, kids’ activities, street dance and fireworks.
Viborg
Viborg 57070 Viborg, SD 57070

Search All Events By Day

July (2018)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS