De Smet Area Arts Council Concert Series

May 6, 2018 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

The De Smet Arts Council presents their 2018 concert series. 

March 11 - Ball In the House
May 6 - Johnny Gomez III &IV
June 10 - Rick, Brick & Friends
Sept. 16 - Fremont Tri-Tones ("Andrew Sisters")
Oct. 28 - Swing Time Orchestra
 
Tickets: $18 at the door for each concert, or $60 for a season membership (all 5 concerts).
 

Location:   Midstate Theater, De Smet Event Center
Map:   705 Wilder Lane, De Smet, SD
Phone:   605-854-6060
Website:   http://www.desmetsd.com/desmet/community/de-smet-area-concert-series

Live music.

Midstate Theater, De Smet Event Center 705 Wilder Lane, De Smet, SD

