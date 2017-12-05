Delaney Christmas Concert - Brookings
Dec 5, 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
It's the time of the year when those Delaney boys share their unique brand of Christmas music with the ears and hearts of their beloved friends, family and community in Brookings! All ages show, full of intricate guitar, multi-layered vocal arrangements, and maybe some sweet treats in between sets!
|Location:
|Performing Arts Center, SDSU Campus
|Map:
|1601 University Blvd, Brookings, SD 57007
|Website:
|http://https://www.facebook.com/events/410540622694053/
All Dates:
6th Annual Christmas concert
