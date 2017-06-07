Desserts in Draper - Draper
Jun 7, 2017 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm
Prairie Home Ladies serving "Desserts in Draper" to Ride Across South Dakota bicycle group and the community. Please join us!
Fee: Free will donation
|Location:
|Draper Auditorium
|Map:
|North Main Street, Draper, SD 57531
|Phone:
|605-669-2869
All Dates:
