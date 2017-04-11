Discussion and Reading with Bison Rancher and Author Dan O'Brien - Sioux Falls

Apr 11, 2017 7:00 pm

An evening with bison rancher and author Dan O'Brien, "Buffalo, Baby Boomers and Beyond: Toward a More Sustainable Use of North American Grasslands," featuring discussion and a reading.



Free and open to the public, the event is sponsored by Augustana’s Civitas Honors Program, Dakota Regional Heritage, Augie Green and the Augustana Biology Department.



About the author

Dan O’Brien and his wife, Jill, created Wild Idea Buffalo Company in 1997 with the mission of preserving the Great Plains by returning buffalo to their native habitat. O'Brien is the author of numerous novels and memoirs, including Buffalo for the Broken Heart: Restoring Life to a Black Hills Ranch, winner of the Western Heritage Award for best nonfiction. His books Stolen Horses, Equinox, The Indian Agent, and The Contract Surgeon are available from the University of Nebraska Press.