Share |

Downtown Thursdays - Mitchell

Jun 1, 2017 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Mitchell Main Street & Beyond plans to make Downtown Thursday’s concert series bigger and better in 2017 by extending the time of the event, bringing in multiple musicians each evening and hosting the event monthly from May to September. In addition to the musical entertainment outside of the World’s Only Corn Palace, adults and children can partake in interactive activities and free fun in the courtyard and along Main Street from 6th to 7th Ave.


Location:   Mitchell Main Street
Map:   601 N Main Street, Mitchell, South Dakota 57301
Email:   jen@mitchellmainstreet.com
Website:   http://www.mitchellmainstreet.com/

All Dates:
Jun 1, 2017 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Downtown family friendly event on the first Thursday of every month with live music, food and fun.

Mitchell Main Street
Mitchell Main Street 57301 601 N Main Street, Mitchell, South Dakota 57301

Search All Events By Day

June (2017)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS