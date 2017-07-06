Share |

DQ's Secondhand Sale for LifeScape - Sioux Falls

Jul 6, 2017 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Please consider donating your gently used toys or household items for Dairy Queen's Summer Secondhand Sale for LifeScape! Items can be dropped off at DQ Grill & Chill on Minnesota Avenue or at the LifeScape Foundation. No clothes please.


Location:   DQ Grill & Chill
Map:   2100 S. Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105
Phone:   605-444-9800
Email:   giving@LifeScapeSD.org
Website:   http://www.lifescapesd.org/events/dqs-summer-secondhand-sale

All Dates:
