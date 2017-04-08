Share |

Easter Egg Hop in the Park - Watertown

Apr 8, 2017 11:00 am

Join us for our annual Easter Egg Hop in the Park. The event will start at 11 a.m. with hot chocolate, crafts and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny. The Easter Egg Hunt will begin at 12 p.m. with eggs hidden in different areas for different age groups.

Park entrance license required.


Location:   Pelican Lake Recreation Area
Map:   17450 450th Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201
Phone:   605-882-5200
Email:   PelicanLake@state.sd.us
Website:   http://gfp.sd.gov/state-parks/directory/pelican-lake/

All Dates:
Pelican Lake Recreation Area
Pelican Lake Recreation Area 17450 17450 450th Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

