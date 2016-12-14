Elf Jr. The Musical - Sioux Falls
Dec 24, 2016 2:00 pm
Sioux Empire Community Theatre performs.
Show times are :
December 14-16 at 7 pm
December 17 at 2 pm and 7 pm
December 19-23 at 7 pm
December 24 at 2 pm
Tickets are $15, available through SECT online here or by calling 605-360-4800.
|Location:
|Orpheum Theater Center Main Stage
|Map:
|315 N. Phillips Avenue Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Website:
|http://www.siouxfallsorpheum.com/events-tickets/upcoming-events/elf-jr/
All Dates:
Dec 14, 2016 - Dec 17, 2016
Dec 19, 2016 - Dec 23, 2016
Dec 24, 2016 2:00 pm
