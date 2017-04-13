EmBe Tribute to Women - Sioux Falls

Apr 13, 2017 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Now in its 44th year, Tribute to Women recognizes the incredible contributions women bring to Sioux Falls. Whether through leadership in business, philanthropic endeavors or public service, Tribute brings people from across the community together to honor women, men and businesses.

Awards are given out in the following categories: Business Achievement, Banking & Finance, Government & Law, Healthcare & STEM, Nonprofit & Community Services, Humanities & Education, Young Woman of Achievement, Sylvia Henkin Mentoring Award and EmBeliever Award.



SCHEDULE

5:00-7:00 pm | Social Hour

This will include heavy hors d’oeuvres, beverages, live music and a silent auction as nominees bump elbows with past winners, businesses, friends and family.



7:00-8:30 pm | Tribute Program

Emcees guide us through an evening celebrating all our nominees, highlighting the work of EmBe and announcing our 2017 Tribute to Women winners!



For tickets or additional event details, visit www.embe.org/tribute.