Essential Ground: From Prairies to Hills The Landscapes of Jan Sohl Gallery Reception - Sioux Falls

May 11, 2017 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

A gallery reception and artist talk will be held for Essential Ground: From Prairies to Hills - The Landscapes of Jan Sohl.

The exhibit will run February 6 through May 12, 2017. The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public.


Location:   The Center for Western Studies on the Augustana University Campus
Map:   2121 S. Summit Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57197
Phone:   605-274-4007
Email:   cws@augie.edu
Website:   http://www.augie.edu/center-western-studies/exhibits/essential-ground-prairies-hills-landscapes-jan-sohl

All Dates:
A gallery reception and artist talk will be held for Essential Ground: From Prairies to Hills - The Landscapes of Jan Sohl at the Center for Western Studies.

