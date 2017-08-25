Share |

Evening in the Vineyard - Brandon

Aug 25, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

This is a rain or shine event.
Live music by Elizabeth Huntstad, Hunny & Bunny Food truck, wine and lots of fun!
We now serve South Dakota beer for our non wine drinkers.
Please no outside alcohol, food or pets.
Bring a lounge chair.


Location:   Wilde Prairie Winery
Map:   48052 259th Street, Brandon, SD 57005
Phone:   605-582-6471
Email:   wildeprairiewinery@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.wildeprairiewinery.com/

All Dates:
Wilde Prairie Winery
