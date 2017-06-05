Exploration Camp - Deadwood

Jun 5, 2017 - Jun 9, 2017

This year’s theme is S.P.A.R.K. Your Creativity. We will learn about snapshots (photography), plants, art, rocks (gold panning), and knowledge (science). Suggested for children going into grades K-2. Days of ‘76 Museum.

$40 for members and $50 for non-members. Please call Shantel Pettit, Education Director at 605-578-1657 for reservations. Reservations required.