Fall River County Fair - Edgemont

Aug 2, 2017 - Aug 5, 2017

Ag Olympics, teen dance, bouncy house, chuck wagon feed, rubber check race, 4-H livestock sale, demolition derby, parade, mud hog wrestling and rodeo. Learn more at www.facebook.com 


Location:   Fall River County Fairgrounds
Map:   Edgemont, SD 57735
Phone:   605-662-5900
Website:   http://www.fallrivercountyfair.com/

Fall River County Fairgrounds
Fall River County Fairgrounds 57735 Edgemont, SD 57735

