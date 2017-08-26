Fall River Hot Air Balloon Festival - Hot Springs

Aug 26, 2017 - Aug 27, 2017

Hot Air Balloons will launch at dawn (weather permitting) from Hot Springs Municipal Airport on Saturday 26th August and Sunday 27th August, 2017.

The Festival also features Glider rides, skydivers and static displays. There will be refreshments available at the airport. In downtown Hot Springs on Saturday, there will be an Art Walk & Chalk event with local and visiting artists displaying their work in local businesses as well as displaying their talents with sidewalk chalk art. Great fun for all ages! There will also be a "Night Glow" at the Southern Hills Golf Course on Saturday Night, with the balloons lit up like giant lanterns.

The Festival is free to attend.