Family Fun Days - Grenville
Jul 12, 2018 - Jul 15, 2018
Games, contests, and skits.
|Location:
|Pickerel Lake Recreation Area
|Map:
|12980 446th Ave, Grenville, SD 57239
|Phone:
|605-486-4753
|Email:
|PickerelLake@state.sd.us
|Website:
|http://www.gfp.sd.gov/state-parks/directory/pickerel-lake/
All Dates:
Jul 12, 2018 - Jul 15, 2018
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.