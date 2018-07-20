Share |

Farley Fest - Milbank

Jul 20, 2018 - Jul 22, 2018

Arts in the park, food vendors, bounce carnival, beer gardens, lumberjack show, cornhole tournament, karaoke showdown, parade, Q-Fest BBQ competition & car show. The highlight of the weekend is the concert Saturday night featuring Chase Bryant, Clare Dunn, Lit and Beau Braswell.


Location:   Lake Farley Park
Map:   Milbank, SD, 57252
Phone:   605-432-6656
Website:   http://www.farleyfest.com

