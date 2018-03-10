Share |

Farm & Home Show - Gregory

Mar 10, 2018 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Come and learn about the latest products and newest information from each of our participating businesses. Enter our drawing for a chance to win $25 Gregory Bucks each hour (must be present to win).

Vendor fees are as follows: $60/booth $10/table $10/electricity


Location:   Gregory Memorial Auditorium
Map:   Gregory Auditorium, Main St., Gregory, South Dakota 57533
Phone:   605-830-9778
Email:   mccance@gwtc.net

Farm show.

