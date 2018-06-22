Finn Fest - Frederick
Jun 22, 2018 - Jun 24, 2018
A celebration of Finnish culture with parade, 5K, wife carrying contest, boot toss, magician, community picnic and fireworks.
|Location:
|Frederick
|Map:
|Frederick, SD 57441
|Phone:
|605-380-3770
|Website:
|http://www.fredericksd.com/finn-fest-3
All Dates:
