First Baptist Church's 150th Anniversary - Vermillion

Feb 18, 2018 10:30 am

Sunday service at 10:30 with a special organ performance and presentation on Vermillion and church history by Senator Art Rusch.


Location:   First Baptist Church
Map:   101 E Main St. Vermillion SD 57069
Phone:   605-667-9687

