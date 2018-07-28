Folk Off & Rib Challenge - Renner

Jul 28, 2018 11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Folk off at Strawbale Winery is a folk music competition and a concert. Up to 10 musical acts will compete for cash and a slot to play at the Sioux River Folk Festival the following week.

Rib challenge is a BBQ competition. Sampling begins at 11. You decide the winner in the people's choice award. Your ticket is your vote!

There will be food and beverages and music all day! The evening headliner is the Red Willow Band. Local music, wine, beer, & BBQ in a beautiful country setting. Come and see what South Dakotan's can do! The combined competitions are a fundraiser for the Friends of Traditional Music and the Boys & Girls Club of the Sioux Empire.

Please no pets or outside food or beverages.





Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the event.

Buy your tickets at Strawbale Winery or online tickets at Brown Paper Tickets.

Children under 12 free.