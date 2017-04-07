Forks, Corks and Kegs - Deadwood
Apr 7, 2017 - Apr 8, 2017
Sample a variety of beer and wine from all across the country as well as Black Hills favorites as you make your way to various tasting venues across the town.
|Location:
|Downtown
|Phone:
|605-578-1876
|Website:
|http://www.deadwood.com/events/forkscorksandkegs/
All Dates:
