Forks, Corks and Kegs - Deadwood

Apr 7, 2017 - Apr 8, 2017

Sample a variety of beer and wine from all across the country as well as Black Hills favorites as you make your way to various tasting venues across the town.


Location:   Downtown
Phone:   605-578-1876
Website:   http://www.deadwood.com/events/forkscorksandkegs/

All Dates:
Sample wine and beer from across the country and food from local venues.

 

