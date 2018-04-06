Forks, Corks and Kegs - Deadwood
Apr 6, 2018 - Apr 7, 2018
Sample a variety of beer and wine from all across the country as well as Black Hills favorites as you make your way to various tasting venues across the town.
|Location:
|Deadwood
|Map:
|Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-578-1876
|Website:
|http://www.deadwoodwinefest.com
All Dates:
Apr 6, 2018 - Apr 7, 2018 Event registration is at 2 p.m. on Friday and the first round of wine tasting 5 p.m. following will be appetizer-tasting crawl at 8 pm. Saturday event registration will begin at 8 a.m. The day is filled with different tastings until 8p.m.
Sample wine and beer from across the country and food from local venues.
