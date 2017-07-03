Share |

Frontier Days - Interior

Jul 3, 2017 - Jul 5, 2017

One of the oldest rodeos in South Dakota with the beautiful Badlands as a back drop. Huge fireworks display at dusk. Parades and street dances. Free will barbecue.

 

Fee: $10


Location:   Interior Rodeo Grounds
Map:   E. Hwy 44, Interior, SD 57750
Phone:   605-407-0987
Email:   wilsonrodeos@goldenwest.net

All Dates:
Jul 3, 2017 - Jul 5, 2017 Rodeo performances 7 pm nightly with fireworks show at dusk the night of the 4th

