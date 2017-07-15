Share |

Fun Day- Wessington

Jul 15, 2017

American Legion breakfast, parade, car show, kids' games, junk in the gym, sanctioned co-ed softball tournament, pie and chili feed and street dance with music by Blackwater Band.


Map:   Wessington, SD 57381
Phone:   605-458-2258
Website:   http://www.wessingtonsouthdakota.com

