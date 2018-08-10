Share |

Fur Trader Days - Geddes

Aug 10, 2018 - Aug 12, 2018

Antique parade, farmers market, rib fest, craft fair, kids' pedal pull, softball tournament, 5K, street dance, horse shoe pitching, bean bag toss, bull riding, antique tractor pull and poker run.


Location:   Main Street and the Athletic Complex
Map:   Geddes, SD 57342
Phone:   605-337-2501
Email:   geddescity@midstatesd.net
Website:   http://www.geddessd.org

Antique parade, farmers market, rib fest, craft fair and more.

