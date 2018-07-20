Gem and Mineral Show - Rapid City
Jul 20, 2018 - Jul 22, 2018
Fluorescent mineral displays, live demonstrations, exhibits, guest speakers, kids’ activities and silent auction.
|Location:
|Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
|Map:
|444 N. Mount Rushmore Rd., Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|719-207-1035
|Email:
|drathert@rap.midco.net
|Website:
|http://www.wdgms.org
All Dates:
Jul 20, 2018 - Jul 22, 2018 Hours are 9 AM to 6 PM on Friday and Saturday and 10 AM to 4 PM on Sunday.
