Ghost Town Fundraiser - Galena
Jun 9, 2018
Self-guided walk, mining stories and barbecue. Food sales and other donations go to the Galena Historical Society to continue restoration and revitalization of the historic 1882 schoolhouse and cemetery. Just outside of Deadwood.
|Map:
|Galena, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-645-6517; 605-578-5074
|Email:
|galenamjs@yahoo.com
|Website:
|http://www.galenaschoolhouse.org
All Dates:
Jun 9, 2018
Self-guided walk, mining stories and barbecue. Proceeds of this event go to the Galena Historical Society.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.