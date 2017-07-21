Share |

Grease (Musical) - Custer

Aug 1, 2017 - Aug 6, 2017

Come see a lively three time Tony nominated Broadway musical portraying early rockers with zip, charm, incredible music and high-energy dance numbers.

Performances on Tuesday-Saturday begin at 7:30 PM.

Performances on Wednesday and Sunday begin at 2:00 PM.

Ticket pricing is as follows:

Children (18 & under): $16.00

Student discount with current student I.D.: $25.00

Senior (age 62+) or Military discount: $30.00*

     *Discounts may not be combined.


Location:   Custer State Park
Map:   13329 U.S. 16A, Custer, SD 57730
Phone:   605-255-4141
Website:   http://www.blackhillsplayhouse.com/

All Dates:
Jul 21, 2017 - Jul 23, 2017
Jul 25, 2017 - Jul 30, 2017
Aug 1, 2017 - Aug 6, 2017

