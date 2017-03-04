Great Plains Golf Expo - Sioux Falls
Mar 4, 2017 - Mar 5, 2017
Free golf lessons, contests, vendors, demos, exhibits and door prizes
|Location:
|Convention Center
|Map:
|1201 Northwest Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-7288
|Website:
|http://www.greatplainsgolfexpo.com/
All Dates:
