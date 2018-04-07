Share |

Gregory County Gift Show - Burke

Apr 7, 2018 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

This is a great opportunity to get the newest and coolest of spring. Check out all of our wonderful vendors.

Vendor fees are as follows:  $30/booth $5/table


Location:   Burke Civic Center
Map:   Main Street, Burke, South Dakota 57523
Phone:   605-830-9778
Email:   mccance@gwtc.net

All Dates:
Apr 7, 2018 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Vendors and gift show.

Burke Civic Center
Burke Civic Center 57523 Main Street, Burke, South Dakota 57523

Search All Events By Day

April (2018)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS