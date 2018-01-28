Groundhog Day Ski & Snowshoe Poker Run - Bruce
Jan 28, 2018
Cross-country ski poker run, snowshoe poker run and kick sled race for kids. Potluck at 11:30 a.m. with events to follow.
|Location:
|Oakwood Lakes State Park
|Map:
|20247 Oakwood Drive, Bruce, SD
|Phone:
|605-627-5441
|Email:
|Oakwoodlakes@state.sd.us
|Website:
|http://gfp.sd.gov/state-parks/directory/oakwood-lakes/
