Gypsy (musical) - Rapid City
Mar 23, 2018 - Mar 25, 2018
Considered by many to be the greatest American musical, Gypsy focuses on Rose, the most infamous stage mother to ever live, and her daughter Louise, who would become the most famous burlesque performer ever, Gypsy Rose Lee.
|Location:
|Historic Theatre
|Map:
|601 Columbus St, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-394-1786
|Website:
|http://bhct.org/gypsy/
All Dates:
Mar 16, 2018 - Mar 18, 2018 On Friday and Saturday performance will start at 7:30 p.m. and on the Sunday the performance will begin at 2:00 p.m.
Mar 23, 2018 - Mar 25, 2018 On Friday and Saturday performance will start at 7:30 p.m. and on the Sunday the performance will begin at 2:00 p.m.
Black Hills Community theatre performance.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.