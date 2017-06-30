Hank Harris and the Hegg Brothers - Lead
Jun 30, 2017 7:00 pm
Live at the Homestake.
$20 adults / $15 members / $10 students
|Historic Homestake Opera House
|313 W Main St, Lead, SD 57754, Lead, SD 57754
|605-584-2067
|http://www.HomestakeOperaHouse.org
Live at the Homestake
