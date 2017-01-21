Historic Dance Workshop - Deadwood
Jan 21, 2017 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Students are invited to the Days of ‘76 Museum to learn some historic dance moves taught by a guest instructor. Light refreshments provided. For students in grades K-6.
$6 for museum members, $11 for non members. Reservations required. Please call Shantel Pettit, Education Director, at 605-578-1657 for reservations.
|Location:
|Days of '76 Museum
|Map:
|18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-578-1657
|Email:
|Shantel@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|http://www.DeadwoodHistory.com
