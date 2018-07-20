History on the Lawn: Why are we so fascinated with the Wild West? Does the reality live up to the tall tales?

Jul 20, 2018 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

From captivating stories of gold rush success and failure, to gunslingers and untimely death, the legends and lore of the Western frontier present an endless stream of struggles against unforgiving natural surroundings and those willing to risk life and limb in their pursuit of a personal Eldorado. Those accounts, some real and many embellished, parallel modern-day efforts of entrepreneurs and contemporary bandits who seek fame and fortune through legal and illicit means, ensuring that our hunger for larger-than-life figures – heroes, heroines, and villains – will be satiated right up to the time we take that long, dirt nap. Bring a lunch and enjoy the Historic Adams House lawn; 12:00 noon; admission by donation. In case of inclement weather, the lecture will be moved to the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC).